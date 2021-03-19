WASHINGTON - U.S. Senator John Kennedy announced that more than $700,000 is coming to Louisiana schools in the form of health research grants.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) awarded $701,553 in grants to support health research projects in Monroe, New Orleans and Shreveport.
“Medical research is key to providing good care to Louisianans who face health challenges every day, and this HHS funding will support research initiatives in north and south Louisiana,” said Kennedy.
HHS has awarded the following grants:
- $329,651 to the University of Louisiana in Monroe for cancer treatment research
- $304,000 to Tulane University in New Orleans for pharmacology, physiology and biological chemistry research
- $67,902 to Louisiana State University in Shreveport for heart and vascular diseases research