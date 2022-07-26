SHREVEPORT, La. - Students and parents interested in Shreveport Job Corps Center are invited to attend its back-to-school open house and resource fair on Tuesday 26 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The event is themed “Let’s TACO ‘Bout Shreveport Job Corps” and will be held in their gymnasium at 2815 Lillian Street in Shreveport. Live entertainment will be provided by Hot Boy Yoshi. Masks are required.
Shreveport Job Corps Center is located in the historical Queensborough neighborhood near Cross Lake. Some students live on campus, while others commute to the Center each day. The Center offers free training in areas such as welding, facilities maintenance, carpentry, painting, culinary, office administration, and CNA. There is also a high school diploma program.
About Job Corps
Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career training program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years. The program helps eligible young people ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, trains them for meaningful careers, and assists them with obtaining employment. Job Corps has trained and educated over two million individuals since 1964.
At Job Corps, students have access to room and board while they learn skills in specific training areas for up to three years. In addition to helping students complete their education, obtain career technical skills and gain employment, Job Corps also provides transitional support services, such as help finding employment, housing, child care, and transportation. Job Corps graduates either enter the workforce or an apprenticeship, go on to higher education, or join the military.