BOSSIER CITY, La. - A contingent of well-wishers accompanied Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey today as he surprised six educators with news they will represent the district as its 2023-24 Teachers of the Year and New Teachers of the Year.
Bossier Parish Elementary Teacher of the Year is Heather Willis, a 13-year educator who teaches fourth grade at Benton Elementary. As a Lighthouse Team member in The Leader in Me program, Willis has been instrumental in developing new staff training that has been shared with Leader in Me schools worldwide. She has also shown consistent high levels of growth in all subgroups on the LEAP 2025. An advocate of building community, Willis is a believer that those connections start in the classroom.
Cory Joy Craig is the band director at Benton Intermediate School and the Bossier Parish Middle School Teacher of the Year. Raised much of her life in foster care, Craig credits music for pulling her from despair and has since dedicated her life to music education in hopes of providing the same experience to others that are impoverished or abused. Craig is currently the Alumnus of the Year in the College of Music at Louisiana Tech, a GRAMMY Music Educator Award Nominee Finalist for the 2022 GRAMMY Academy Awards and is now a Semi-Finalist for the 2023 GRAMMY Music Educator Award.
Melody Polk is Bossier Parish High School Teacher of the Year and a proud Bossier High Bearkat, where she teaches transitional ninth graders. Her passion is to educate struggling readers and at-risk students and she has had remarkable success. Polk piloted the “Language! Live” literacy program that is now used throughout the district and she is the trainer of trainers for the company. Her dream is to eventually begin a non-profit after-school mentoring program for students in the Bossier High community.
Downey also named the Bossier Parish New Teachers of the Year, a state competition now in its second year that recognizes and celebrates exceptional educators new to the profession who are demonstrating excellence in the classroom.
New Elementary Teacher of the Year is Camille Cole, a third grade English Language Arts and Social Studies educator at Platt Elementary in Haughton who aspires to one day teach high school math and pursue her Masters in counseling. A product herself of Bossier Parish Schools, Cole credits her seventh grade English teacher for making her feel “seen” and encouraging her in school and life.
“My ‘why’ is to be Mrs. Carlson to students in my classroom,” Cole said. “My students may not remember every little thing I teach them today, but they will remember how I treat them, if I asked about their soccer game, or if I smiled at them this morning. At the end of the day, my students’ love for learning is reflected from my love for teaching.”
Kristin Gardner discovered her calling to teach following a 15-year career as a practicing attorney and is the Bossier Parish New Middle School Teacher of the Year. Her passion was realized when she began volunteering at her children’s school, then signed on as a substitute teacher during the pandemic and enrolled in the iTeach program. Now a seventh grade ELA teacher at Benton Middle School, Gardner said she loves interacting with her students and looks forward to each day.
Airline High School alumnus Brad Winstead came full circle when he signed on to teach at his alma mater the start of this school year. Winstead is also not a traditional first-year teacher in that he spent 20 years as a Human Resources professional in the Communications, Gaming and Oil and Gas industries. Seeing firsthand the gap between students qualified to graduate and job candidates qualified to enter the workforce, Winstead found himself wanting to be part of the solution. He now teaches business law and drone technology.
“The caliber of these six educators is off the charts and they bring to Bossier Schools a wealth of knowledge, drive and desire for children to succeed,” Downey said. “What they have exemplified and achieved, whether over time or just over the past few months, puts them at the top of their profession and we are excited to see them honored and have them represent Bossier Parish.”
The next step for these six educators is the regional level of the Teacher of the Year and New Teacher of the Year competitions. The Louisiana Department of Education will name its Semi-finalists in early spring.