GRAMBLING, La. – Grambling State University will host six separate commencement exercises to accommodate Spring and Fall 2020 graduates and their families.
The events will be streamed live on Grambling State’s YouTube channel.
Each graduate will be allowed to have a maximum of six guests in attendance at the ceremony that will be held in the Fredrick C. Hobdy Assembly Center. Because of COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced with seating and masks must be worn.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
- November 12, 9 a.m.: 2020 Spring Commencement, School of Graduate Studies - degrees at the master's, post-master's and doctorate levels, College of Professional Studies.
- November 13, 9.a.m.: 2020 Spring Commencement, College of Business, College of Education, College of Arts and Sciences.
- November 18, 9 a.m.: 2020 Fall Commencement, School of Graduate Studies - degrees at the master's and doctorate levels.
- November 18, 2 p.m.: 2020 Fall Commencement, College of Business, College of Education.
- November 19, 9 a.m.: 2020 Fall Commencement, College of Professional Studies.
- November 20, 9 a.m.: 2020 Fall Commencement, College of Arts and Sciences.
For more information, visit gram.edu/graduation.