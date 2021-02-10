SHREVEPORT, La--Southern University Shreveport has partnered with Apple for a project specific to historically black colleges and universities (HBCU).
The new digital learning hub hopes to help combat systemic racism, and to advance racial equity in the educational space. They call it the Propel Center.
SUSLA Shreveport’s Chancellor, Rodney Ellis says, “Currently, minorities, blacks, browns and other people of color aren't represented the way they are represented in the totality of the community in the tech industry.”
The Propel Center’s physical campus is located at the Atlanta University Center, but the digital platform is available to SUSLA students in Shreveport.
The center is designed to provide HBCU’s with shared resources. The goal is to help support and prepare the next wave of technology students.
According to Ellis, the digital hub and regional facility in Shreveport are expected to be available during the summer.