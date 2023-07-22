SHREVEPORT, La. - School supplies are more expensive than ever and teachers are footing the bill. That's why Mary Evergreen Leaves of Life Ministry came together to organize a free shopping spree for Caddo Parish teachers.
"The teachers pay for things out of their own pockets," says Pastor Emeritus Bobby Washington, "I drive a school bus, for Caddo Parish, and I saw all the effort that they put in to educate our children."
Pastor of the ministry, Jamaal Smith says, "We can't repay them for all the great things that they put give to our children, but it's nice to be able to show them a token of our appreciation."
The department of education released a report that says 94% of teachers pay for supplies out of pocket.
Parents are also seeing those prices add up. If students don't have what they need to succeed, it could be causing some mental health problems.
"A child, if he or she doesn't have something that appears to have it makes them feel inferior and it could affect their focus and their learning ability," says sponsor of the event, Roy Cary, "It makes them feel very uncomfortable in the classroom. These teachers, they're meeting the needs of every child who needs to get in class and feel like they are part of the class."
"I know it's stressful for us, but I know it's stressful for parents that have multiple children and so they have a lot to deal with," Denise Darsy is a 7th grade math teacher at Walnut Hill, "School supplies are not cheap anymore. So having the community help me getting these things in my classroom and being able to to give them to my kids when they need them, so they don't worry about that anxiety, is amazing. They won't feel anxious about not having what they're supposed to have. I just hope it helps them be more successful."
Elementary school children also got a free backpack filled with a supply pack of everything they'd need for their first day of school.
If you need supplies for your class room or your students, you can check out ktbs.com/backtoschool for information on more events like this.