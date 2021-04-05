SHREVEPORT, La. - Red River United is suing the Caddo Parish School Board. In an email sent to KTBS 3 News, union president Jackie Lansdale says Red River United is filing the lawsuit "regarding the discriminatory manner in which the district intends to exclude certain employees from a planned stipend."
The planned stipend is the 2021 Caddo Heroes Stipend Allocation.
The Caddo Parish School Board approved a $1,000 bonus to full-time employees who worked 90 percent of their required days during the calendar year during the pandemic.