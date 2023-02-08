A fight over tenure policies in Louisiana may soon break out during this spring's legislative session.
A resolution was passed last year by Stewart Cathey (R-Monroe) to create a task force to study tenure issues and provide recommendations by March first.
Tenure is a status granted to protect professors from termination without justifiable cause. Supporters of tenure say it is needed to safeguard academic freedom among those who teach and do research on college campuses, and ensure students receive a diversity of views.
According to task force members, they've never met. Cathey has disbanded the group, which he basically confirmed on Twitter.
Dr. Helen Taylor, LSUS Provost, says dissolving the group is, "unfortunate because the committee would have allowed the subject of tenure and academic freedom to be freely discussed, which is the whole point after all of academic freedom: to have a free discussion with divergent viewpoints."
Senator Cathey is reportedly planning to introduce a new bill, but has refused requests to share what exactly will be in it.