BENTON, La. - Two Bossier Parish high school seniors have been named Semifinalists in the 68th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program.
Kylie Authement and George Latimer were singled out for their exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
Authement is a senior at Airline High School and Latimer is a senior at Benton High. The two scholastic champions now advance in the 2023 National Merit Scholarship competition and have the opportunity to advance to the Finalist level, where they can compete for some 7,250 scholarships worth nearly $28 million that will be awarded next spring.
Approximately 95% of the Semifinalists are expected to attain Finalist standing and nearly half of the Finalists will win a National Merit Scholarship, earning the Merit Scholar title.
Being chosen as a Semifinalist is a feat in itself. Each year, students enter the National Merit Scholarship Program as juniors by taking the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT), which serves as an initial screening of program entrants.
The nationwide pool of Semifinalists is then chosen, representing less than one-percent of all U.S. high school seniors and the highest scoring entrants in each state.
“We are exceptionally proud of Kylie and George, who are among the best and brightest in Bossier Parish,” said Bossier Schools Superintendent Mitch Downey. “Attaining this level of academic achievement is not only validation of their hard work and love for learning, but also a testament to their character. We will be cheering them on all the way as they represent their school, our parish and the state.”