The 2023-2024 Best High Schools rankings were released Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report. The ranking evaluates schools based on graduation rates, academic performance and more. U.S. News reviewed nearly 25,000 U.S. public high schools, with 17,680 making the national rankings. Some of them are in the ArkLaTex.
In addition to traditional high schools, the rankings encompass charter; magnet; and science, technology, engineering and math-focused schools.
In general, the highest-ranked schools had students who performed well on state assessment for math, reading and science, U.S. News said. They also performed strongly in meeting the needs of underserved students, including those who are Black, Hispanic or from low-income households. The schools had a breadth of curriculum offerings and high graduation rates, and their students performed well on Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate exams.
U.S. News said eleven of the top 20 ranked schools were charter or magnet schools.
Here's a closer look at schools in the ArkLaTex that made the cut.
Louisiana
#5 Caddo Magnet, Caddo Parish
#8 Louisiana School for Math, Science, and the Arts - Natchitoches Parish
#16 Benton High School - Bossier Parish
#28 CE Byrd High School - Caddo Parish
#31 North Desoto High School - DeSoto Parish
#33 Logansport High School - DeSoto Parish
#37 Haughton High School - Bossier Parish
#39 Airline High School - Bossier Parish
#44 Converse High School - Sabine Parish
#64 Parkway High School - Bossier Parish
Arkansas
#47 Genoa Central High
#60 El Dorado High School
#73 DeQueen High School
#76 Parkers Chapel High School, El Dorado, AR
#84 Taylor High School, Taylor, AR
East Texas
#79 Tyler ISD Early College High School
Click here to take a deeper dive into the overall results and click here to learn now U.S. News calculated the rankings.