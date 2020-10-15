SHREVEPORT, La - While more students are heading back to the classroom, many are still opting for virtual learning. That includes students attending Magnolia School of Excellence in Shreveport. To help create a more seamless experience for students at home, Magnolia is using a camera and interactive speaker combination called the Owl.
The Owl allows virtual students to get a 360 degree view of the classroom and feel like they are part of the class. Magnolia allowed First News in the classroom to see how it works and how this kind of technology may become a bigger part of the educational experience.