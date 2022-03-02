MINDEN, La – Minden High School has been selected as an Amazon Future Engineer (AFE) School.
This is a partnership between Amazon and Project STEM to improve access to computer science education in communities currently underrepresented in the technology field. According to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, there are 1.4 million available jobs related to computer science, but only about 400,000 computer science graduates with the skills to apply for those jobs.
Amazon and Project STEM are collaborating to address this gap by sponsoring teachers and administrators who are committed to bringing computer science to their school.
"It provides full curriculum in STEM activities: in science, technology, engineering and math”, said Minden High School Educator Laura Haley. “For me, it’s going to supplement curriculum that we are already providing for Jump Start students.”
The Jump Start Program allows Webster Parish students to obtain credentials before graduating high school.
Haley instructs students who are obtaining credentials as certified internet web professionals. She had to apply and be accepted into the AFE program.
Haley’s students will work with Amazon engineers to learn about computer coding and how computers operate. Students will learn about the coding taking place at Amazon facilities and the robotics that are being used by the company.
“I want my students to realize that every computer is only as smart as the person behind it,” said Haley. “If they can put the code in, they can do anything they want with any machine. Students are also eligible for scholarships and internships at Amazon.
Construction of Amazon's robotics fulfillment center is underway in Shreveport.