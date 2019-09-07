“I'm so glad i got to come visit you today,” said Principal Janene Ashley of J.A. Phillips Elementary School.
The school in Webster Parish has brought new meaning to the term "open door policy." Educators are knocking on students' doors and delivering books.
Ashely, along with Dean of Students Monica Hebert, are on a mission to get a book in every child's hand. Even if that means going to their homes!
"The bright smiles on their faces. They come to school the next day shouting, "you were at my house!" they get really excited,” added Ashley.
Both ladies wanted to do something more fun and interactive to encourage reading this year. Hebert taught English and reading for 25 years and is always looking for new ways to encourage kids to pick up a book.
"It’s important, because many of them don’t have people to read them books. A lot of the children's books teach lessons that they need,” said Hebert.
Not only that, but they're also building relationships among staff, parents and students.
“That’s your very own book, you can have it forever and ever,” said Ashley, reading to a student on the couch.
The duo plans to make weekly trips, picking a street at random. So far, they've reached about 15 children and hope to get a book in the hands of all 519 students.
If you’re interested in helping the school continue their mission of handing out books, you can reach them on the schools number at (318) 377-0314. Or, you can drop off elementary level books to the school, that’s 811 Durwood Drive Minden, Louisiana 71055.