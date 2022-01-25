BATON ROUGE, La. - The leader of a Louisiana teachers union said Tuesday morning Gov. John Bel Edwards' $1,500 teacher pay raise proposal is a start but reaching the regional average remains her group's goal.
Edwards said Monday his 2022 spending plan will include about $148 million to boot teacher pay by $1,500 per year and $750 for cafeteria workers and other support personnel.
"It is a start and we are continuing to move in the right direction, which is what we requested from the very beginning," said Tia Mills, president of the Louisiana Association of Educators.
Teachers in Louisiana are paid an average of $51,566 per year, which is 12th of 16 states measured by the Southern Regional Education Board.
Read more at The Advocate