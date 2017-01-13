BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards is spending a week in Rome to meet with an order of nuns working to combat human trafficking, and will talk personally about the effort with Pope Francis.
The Hospitaler Sisters of Mercy are constructing a shelter in Louisiana for juvenile victims of human trafficking.
The governor's office said Edwards and his wife Donna, devout Catholics, want to assist in the effort and encourage such collaborations between churches and the state.
Edwards and his wife leave for Italy on Friday. Also on the trip will be Louisiana State Police Col. Mike Edmonson, Senate President John Alario and Sen. Ronnie Johns, who has sponsored legislation aimed at fighting human trafficking.
Edwards spokesman Richard Carbo says the group will return to Louisiana on Jan. 20.