BATON ROUGE, La. - Gov. John Bel Edwards held a media briefing Thursday on Louisiana's response to Hurricanes Delta and Laura.
Edwards said he has spoken with FEMA Administrator Peter Gaynor on the hurricane recovery effort. More is expected in the next several days.
Edwards requested a emergency disaster declaration on Wednesday, The five most impacted parishes are Acadia, Calcasieu, Cameron, Jefferson Davis and Vermilion
After further assessments are completed more parishes are expected to be added.
As of Thursday, 96% of power outages have been restored that were reported from Delta. That work was done in less than a weeks time.
Edwards said this work reflects the tireless efforts of crews on the ground working to get Louisiana back online.
More than 8,000 Louisianans are currently sheltering from recent hurricanes with 231 people are evacuees from Hurricane Delta. They are sheltered in Alexandria's mega shelter.
Over 7,000 Laura evacuees are sheltered at 12 different hotels in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Lafayette.