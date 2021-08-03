Edwards' new COVID order upends schools' plans to go mask-optional

BATON ROUGE, La. - The plans of many Louisiana schools to make masking optional for the about-to-start 2021-22 school year were upended Monday when Gov. John Bel Edwards announced that he is once again making mask-wearing mandatory indoors, including inside school buildings.
The order takes effect Wednesday and applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated. It comes as school staff begin returning from summer break to get ready for students who will arrive in the days ahead.
“We can’t send children into schools unvaccinated and unmasked,” Edwards said.
The return of the mask mandate, which was in effect last school year, nullifies previously announced plans of schools across the state to make masks optional this year.
The mandate, which will be in effect until at least Sept. 1, is expected to prompt a cascade of new announcements from schools. Many school leaders were already delaying release of final rules or made clear previously approved rules would need to be revisited.
In DeSoto Parish, Superintendent Clay Corley issued the following statement Tuesday:
"As a result of Governor Edward’s executive order temporarily reinstating the statewide mask mandate, effective tomorrow, Wednesday, August 4th students in grades K-12 and all employees will be required to wear a face-covering when indoors and unable to safely social distance.
As much as we had all hoped to begin this school year restriction-free with COVID-19 in the rearview mirror, unfortunately, with the virus still lingering that is not the case. That being said, it is my desire that we NOT make this year about a mask. My hope is that we continue to push forward and take one more leap over another hurdle in our effort to provide the educational opportunities our students so desperately need and deserve.
Please join me in making the start of the 2021-22 school year about student learning and the critical role high-quality face-to-face instruction will have in shaping their future. We are counting on you, our families, our community to once again partner with us to make this year about student success and opportunities gained, not lost. Simply put, we have been here before. We can, and we will get through this challenge TOGETHER.
In DeSoto, resilience is part of our DNA, persistence is what sets us apart, our strength is what makes us different. Let us not be deterred or defined by what we can not do. Rather, let us be grateful for what we have and the opportunities presented to us through adversity. Thank you for being The DeSoto Difference."
While masks continue to be worn in schools, other safety measures that were in effect last year are going away. Students in most schools will be able to keep just three feet apart as opposed to six feet, and most capacity limits on indoor gatherings are no longer in place.
Schools have greatly downscaled virtual learning options for those worried about being inside school buildings.
Edwards has been moving in this direction for days. On July 23, he “strongly recommended” a return to universal mask-wearing, and had been signaling that he might turn that recommendation into a mandate. He said his decision was prompted by the severity of the fourth surge of the deadly coronavirus, fueled by the ultra-infectious delta variant.
“This is the worst one we’ve had thus far,” Edwards said.
The new mask mandate is a bit different than last year’s when it comes to schools. The new one applies only indoors, whereas last year's also applied to many outdoor public spaces. Also, last year’s mandate exempted Pre-K to second-graders, while the new one applies to children as young as five years old, typically kindergartners.
Preschools are exempted under the new order, but Gov. Edwards suggested they should wear masks as well, noting that the American Academy of Pediatrics is calling for universal mask-wearing starting with two-year-olds.