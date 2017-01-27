By MELINDA DESLATTE
Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) -- Gov. John Bel Edwards laid out his reasoning to lawmakers for a deficit-closing special session and pledged he won't seek tax or fee increases to close the $304 million gap.
The Democratic governor spoke Friday to the Legislature's joint budget committee, describing plans for a special session to begin Feb. 13 and end by Feb. 23.
RELATED ARTICLE - Gov Edwards to unveil plan for closing budget deficit, special session expected to begin Feb 13
He didn't provide specifics about where he proposes to make cuts. But he said he wants to spare public colleges, K-12 education, prisons, the social services department and certain health services for the poor and disabled.
He says the session will allow more budget areas to be slashed and allow for public input.
House Republican leaders have balked at the budget-rebalancing session idea, saying Edwards and the budget committee could make the cuts themselves.