BATON ROUGE, La. - State officials believe it's possible sports venues could see packed crowds again in time for football season if Louisiana keeps up its vaccine rollout.
Gov. John Bel Edwards said during his radio show Wednesday that places like Tiger Stadium and the Superdome could see full attendance this fall.
However, the governor added that doing so would require more Louisianans to embrace vaccination efforts to ensure people could gather in large crowds safely.
LSU's first home football game is scheduled for Sept. 11.