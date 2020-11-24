BATON ROUGE, La. -- Just ahead of Thanksgiving gatherings, Governor John Bel Edwards is ordering the state back to more strict coronavirus restrictions.
Edwards says effective Wednesday -- and and for the next four weeks -- Louisiana will move to what he calls a "revised Phase 2."
He cites a startling rise in COVID-19 activity in every region of the state.
"And the degree to which we flatten the curve, and in fact whether or not we're successful, is going to depend upon what every Louisianan does in response to this announcement today," Gov. Edwards warned.
Here's what revised phase 2 means.
With a mask mandate and social distancing, sporting events will be limited to 25 percent occupancy.
Restaurants, gyms, casinos, and non-essential retail will be limited to 50 percent. And churches will be limited to 75 percent.
As for the surge in COVID-19 in Louisiana, Edwards says the state now has 474 cases per 100,000 people.
The previous week, that number was just 172 cases per 100,000. The national average is 356 per 100,000.
Louisiana reported 3,266 new cases on Tuesday, and 39 more deaths. There are 1,052 hospitalizations, which is up 40 from Monday. The state had fewer than 600 at the start of November.
Since the start of the pandemic, Louisiana has seen 224,403 total cases, and 6,323 deaths.
Edwards also urges businesses and government offices to maximize telework. And he asks everyone to take precautions to again flatten the curve and avoid overwhelming the state's hospitals.