Gov. John Bel Edwards is pushing changes that would shift more of the state tax burden to businesses, lessen sales taxes and raise hundreds of millions for next year's budget.
Broaden the base and lower the rates - that's what the governor says this tax plan will do in order to stabilize Louisiana's budget. His goal is to put more money in the pockets of citizens but expand what is taxed in the state.
The proposal is full of gives and takes. Edwards wants to eliminate the federal income tax reduction, but lower taxes overall for 90 percent of citizens. Individuals making higher than $140,000 a year will actually receive a tax hike.
The tax package would replace $1.3 million in temporary taxes set to expire in mid-2018, while raising another $400 million annually, according to estimates provided by the governor's office.
Edwards also wants to expand corporate taxes in what he calls a Commercial Activity Tax. This tax will affect almost every business operating in the state, and will net Louisiana 800 to 900 million dollars in revenue.
Edwards also proposed doing away with the extra cent of sales tax from last year, and expanding sales tax to services that were previously exempt.
"This reduction in the personal income tax rate will put more money into the pockets of hard working Louisianians across this state," said Edwards at a press conference. "For far too long the people of Louisiana have footed the bill for costly tax credits and exemptions while too many very profitable businesses don't pay a penny of income taxes."
The governor says he is modeling the expansion of sales tax after states like Texas. Many believe it will be difficult for the republican controlled legislature to get behind the democratic governor when it comes to passing his tax plan.
The 2017 regular session begins on April 10th.
A summary of the proposal can be found below.