BATON ROUGE, La. - Family members say former Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards' health is gradually improving after he was hospitalized for the second time in less than a week.
On Thursday, those close to Edwards said his outlook appeared to be better. His wife, Trina Edwards, said her husband is expected to stay hospitalized into the weekend.
“My husband’s condition has stabilized and he is responding well to antibiotics,” she said Thursday. “But we will remain at Ochsner at least into the weekend to ensure we’ve stopped the pneumonia. We’d like to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers. That really does mean a lot.”
Family and friends told WBRZ he was admitted to the hospital Tuesday night with double pneumonia.
Edwards, 93, had been hospitalized over the weekend and was released Sunday after being admitted Friday. He was admitted again Tuesday after his breathing difficulties returned, sources close to the former governor said.
Family said doctors are currently administering antibiotics and breathing treatments.
Edwards has received multiple COVID-19 tests, which came back negative for the disease.
Edwards served as Louisiana governor for an unprecedented four terms – from 1972 to 1980, 1984 to 1988 and 1992 to 1996.