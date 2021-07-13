BATON ROUGE, La. - While funeral arrangements for former Gov. Edwin Edwards have not yet been set, Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol Saturday for public viewing, state officials said.
A spokesman for Speaker of the House Clay Schexnayder's office said family members and close friends will pay their respects as Edwards will lie in repose at the Old State Capitol on Sunday.
The details are still being worked out, but we should know in the coming days, the spokesman said.
According to The Advocate, Edwards will be buried at Resthaven Gardens of Memory in south Baton Rouge.
Edwards died Monday morning at his home in Gonzales. He was 93.