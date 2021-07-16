BATON ROUGE, La – The public gets a chance to say goodbye to former Louisiana Gov. Edwin W. Edwards beginning Saturday morning at the Louisiana Capitol.
Edwards, who died Monday at age 93, is to lie in repose in the Capitol's Memorial Hall between the House and Senate chambers. The public will be able to view the casket from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.
On Sunday, a state police honor guard will carry the casket down the steps of the Capitol to a horse-drawn carriage at noon. The Southern University Marching Band will lead a funeral procession along a route of roughly 1 mile to the Old State Capitol for a private funeral service attended by family and invited guests.
A former state legislator and congressman, Edwards was the state's only four-term governor, having been elected to two consecutive terms in the 1970s, another term in 1983 and another in 1991.
Heralded for leading the push for a new state constitution and bringing Black people into state government in the 1970s, he also was often touched by scandal. He spent about eight years in federal prison after his conviction in 2000 on charges that he took payoffs to help steer riverboat casino licenses to friends during and after his final term.