BATON ROUGE, La. - During Louisiana’s recent redistricting session, Black Democrats sought time and time again to right the wrongs of the Jim Crow era by creating more winnable seats for Black candidates to Congress and the Legislature.
That continued a practice from past redistricting sessions, which has succeeded in expanding the ranks of Black Democrats in the Legislature over the past 30 years.
But creating safe seats for Black Democrats has also had a perverse effect: The redrawn district boundaries have squeezed out legislative districts that White Democrats once could win. With more and more White voters in Louisiana turning away from the Democratic Party, Republicans have seized control of the Legislature and seem virtually assured of maintaining the upper hand in the State Capitol for at least the next decade.
Read about pulling the numbers into context from our news partner The Advocate.