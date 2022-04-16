SHREVEPORT, La. - Tasha Myers, the mother of slain stand-out Huntington High School athlete Devin Myers, is forming a new non-profit in his honor called Friends of Devin.
The organization is aimed to offer grief support for those affected by gun violence as well as providing positive opportunities and activities for Shreveport youth. Devin Myers was killed March 3 on a street near his home in the Queensborough neighborhood.
Friends and family of Devin gathered Saturday morning for a fundraiser and podcast to put a spotlight on Friends of Devin and allow a chance for those who knew Devin to address and cope with their grief. Organizers want Friends of Devin to keep Devin’s spirit alive in the community
Also, Caddo Parish Parks and Recreation are 99.7 FM-KMJJ are partnering to host a “Jr. NBA Skills Challenge” for girls and boys ages 7 - 13 on Saturday, April 23rd from 9 – 11a.m at the Louisiana State Fair Grounds, located at 3701 Hudson Ave, Shreveport, LA.
This event is free and open to the public, but pre-registration is required.
The Jr. NBA Skills Challenge will provide boys and girls in Caddo Parish instruction designed to improve basketball skills in five fundamental areas: shooting, lay-ups, dribbling, passing, and defense.
“One of our core priorities at Caddo Parks and Recreation is to provide safe and educational opportunities for our Parish youth,” said director Patrick Wesley. “We are pleased to partner with KMJJ and host an event that will allow our youth to hone in on developing their skillsets, improve their fitness, and honor a young man whose life was cut entirely too short,” said Wesley.
Local law enforcement and mental health representatives will be on site to discuss the impact of gun violence in our communities.
Click here for more information and to register to participate or call Mary Murphy at (318) 226-6284.
The deadline to register is Wednesday, April 20th. Lunch and snacks will be provided for all registered participants.