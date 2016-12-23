The Caddo Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division cited eight people on Wednesday during an investigation into the illegal sale of alcohol to underage persons, said Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator.
Deputies checked 26 businesses throughout the parish. The following is a list of employees who violated the law by selling alcohol to a person under the legal age of 21. Also listed is the location where the violation took place.
1. Kimberly Cole, 54, of Waskom, Texas, Outlaw Bar at Tobacco Country, Hwy. 80, Greenwood;
2. Cameron Jackson, 26, of Bethany, Lickskillet Liquor, 10106 US Hwy. 79, Greenwood;
3. Wesley Matterson, 76, of Moorinsgport, Channel Marker, 11001 Hwy. 1, Oil City;
4. Justin Lincecum, 28, of Vivian, Elbert Truck Stop, Hwy. 71, Ida;
5. Bryan Stuckey, 22, of Shreveport, Exxon Food Fast, 5875 North Market, Shreveport;
6. Lisa Powell, 52, of Bloomburg, Texas, Magnolia Clubhouse, 22300 Hwy. 1, Rodessa;
7. Sabrina Evans, 23, of Vivian, E-Z Mart #2, 201 South Pine, Vivian; and
8. Kelly Bollingham, 48, of Shreveport, E-Z Mart #1, 2801 Hwy. 1, Oil City.
All clerks were charged with Unlawful Sale of Alcohol to persons under 21.