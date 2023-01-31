SAREPTA, La.-- An eight-year-old boy died Monday in a fire sparked by a space heater in Webster Parish.
It's a sad a reminder these devices can be dangerous. The fire happened Monday around 1:30 a.m. at a mobile home on Church Street in Sarepta. The boy was asleep with a space heater that caught the bed on fire.
On the other side of the home, two adults and two toddlers smelled the smoke and escaped. The adults tried to save the eight-year-old but couldn't.
"We do know that the family was aware of the dangers of having a space heater too close to combustibles, but unfortunately, in this situation it appears that the child did get a hold of a space heater and did have it without the parents' knowledge," said Ashley Rodrigue, public affairs director for Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.
Here are some tips from the State Fire Marsha's Office:
*Place space heaters 3-5 feet from blankets and curtains.
*Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords.
*Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your home. They could mean the difference between life and death.