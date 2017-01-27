On February 1, the Shreveport/Bossier City area will pay tribute to the Eighth Air Force, which makes its home at Barksdale Air Force Base, as it marks its 75th anniversary. Maj. Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere will preside over events and activities throughout the year.
Dignitaries, military commanders, and civilians will honor the Eighth with a series of events commemorating the history of the unit known as perhaps as the greatest group of warriors in U.S. military history.
"The Mighty Eighth" as it would come to be known, dates back to 1942, when the Army activated an air wing to take the battle to the doorstep of the Nazis in Germany.
History tells us these airmen carried out their mission in overwhelming fashion, earning the title "The Mighty Eighth." By the time the war in the European theater ended in 1945, 261 fighter aces had achieved more than half of all American aerial victories in WWII, earning 442,000 air medals, 226 distinguished service crosses, and 17 medals of honor. The officially accepted number of members of the Mighty Eighth who died during WWII - 26,000.
Today, the Eighth Air Force continues its mission. Last week, intelligence reports located ISIS terrorist camps in Libya. The Eighth Air Force deployed B-2 bombers which flew a bombing mission over Libya and destroyed the ISIS camps. Then, days later, a B-52 flew a bombing mission over an Al Qaeda training camp in Syria, killing more than 100 fighters.
Among the events coming up, local residents can expect to see a unique bomber flyover on Thursday, Feb. 2 at 4:08pm. The Mighty Eighth is also honoring a local WWII vet in Farmerville on Feb. 2 by reuniting him with his dog tags that he lost during the war. They were recently found in England. Thanks to the support of a local community organization, a gala is being held in the Eighth's honor on Friday, Feb. 3. Other events later in the year include an on-base building dedication and memorial run.