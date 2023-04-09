“I didn’t come here to get second,” the new national champion proclaimed. “Everything went as good as it could go this week, except for the weather. All the areas in Pools 4 and 5 that had decent water had so many boats in them that I looked for areas that used to hold fish years ago. I found one little spot that had a congregation of good fish. I just got lucky and got the right bites.”
The event ran out of the Red River South Marina & Resort in Bossier City, La. Storms forced the cancellation of the first day and delayed the start of the next day. Bad weather persisted for most of the event, trimmed down from a planned four days to three. The adverse weather probably affected the fishing on the Red River.
“The main river was so washed out that it didn’t fish the way I wanted it to fish,” Hartsell explained. “During the tournament, the water temperatures were about 68 to 71 degrees, but we couldn’t see the fish on the beds if they were there. We just have to catch fish whatever the water temperature is wherever we are that day.”
In three days, Hartsell brought three perfect daily tournament limits of five bass each day to finish with 40.48 pounds. On the first day, Hartsell landed 13.49 pounds with a 3.64-pound kicker. He added 12.47 pounds the second day for a 2-day total of 25.96 pounds.