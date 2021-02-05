SHREVEPORT, La. – Martin Escalera, 28, of El Paso, Texas, was sentenced by United States District Judge Donald E. Walter to 240 months (20 years) in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release for possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
On February 17, 2020, Louisiana State Police stopped the vehicle Escalera was driving for a traffic violation. While the state trooper was checking his information, Escalera presented the trooper with the rental agreement for the vehicle. After reviewing the agreement, the trooper found that Escalera was not listed on the rental as a driver.
Escalera gave law enforcement officers consent to search the vehicle and during the search, they found multiple kilogram sized packages of cocaine. Esclera admitted that the packages contained cocaine and that he was transporting them. He plead guilty to the charge on September 24, 2020.