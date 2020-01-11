HAUGHTON, La. - The Bossier Parish Coroner's has released the names of an elderly couple who died when a tornado destroyed their mobile home early Saturday morning.
Jerry Franks, 79, and Mary Sue Franks, 65, were in their home when a tornado with winds of 135 mph move along Davis Road just south of Haughton.
Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies said the couple's German shepherd was found alive in the rubble and taken to a veterinarian for treatment. One chihuahua was found dead, and family members were searching for another Saturday afternoon.
Barry Budwah, who lived just off David Road, is without a home after a tree fell less than a yard from where he was lying in bed.
"I heard all the hail and the limbs and stuff hitting so I set up in the bed and next thing I know, a tree just came across and took everything out there," Budwah said.