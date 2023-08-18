FLORIEN, La. -- A Sabine Parish wildfire on Monday destroyed at least 10 homes, causing those families to lose everything.
One of those families is Paul and Anna Koonce, an elderly couple who’ve lived in their home for around 30 years.
Paul works at Patrick Miller Tractor Company and was there when he saw the smoke and got a call that the fire was near his house. His coworkers decided to help the couple after they lost everything.
“Paul and Miss Anna both are two of the most kind and giving people and they’re never the ones to hesitate when somebody else needs help,” said Aaron Davis, who works with Paul.
Davis set up a GoFundMe for the couple. Click on the link for details.