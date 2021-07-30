Keithville Kingston Road fire July 30, 2021

KEITHVILLE, La. -- An elderly resident was rescued without injuries from a house fire early Friday morning, according to a Signal 51 Facebook post.

The fire was reported around 6:16 a.m. in the 3000 block of Keithville-Kingston Road in Keithville. 

Firefighters from Caddo Parish District No. 6, Caddo Parish District No. 4 and Caddo Parish District 5 responded to the call that someone was trapped inside. 

Keithville-Kingston Road house fire July 30, 2021

Engine 612 firefighters were the first to arrive and found the wood frame house heavily involved.

Caddo Parish sheriff's deputies were able to pull the elderly resident from the home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Signal 51 responded and served rehab supplies.

Keithville-Kingston Road house fire July 30, 2021

