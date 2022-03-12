SHREVEPORT, La. - One man is dead following a house fire Friday afternoon in Shreveport. He's been identified as Lawson Schuford Jr., 89.
Fire crews were dispatched shortly after 2:30 p.m. to the 200 block of Plano Street. The caller said there was a fire on the stove.
The two people inside, Schuford and his caregiver, were rescued from the home. Both were rushed to the hospital. Schuford, who was disabled, later died, likely from smoke inhalation according to fire officials.
It took 30 minutes to fully extinguish the fire. The home is a total loss.
The fire remains under investigation.