UPDATE: Shreveport police tell KTBS Smith was located and is safe.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in locating an elderly Shreveport woman reported missing Wednesday.
Police said family members said 94-year-old Gennie V. Smith was last seen at the Eye Institute by Willis-Knighton North Hospital on Greenwood Road.
Smith was last seen wearing a light blue pants suit with a red tank top underneath and a silver hat.
She was driving a maroon Jeep Patriot.
Police said Gennie’s family is deeply concerned about her whereabouts.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact SPD immediately at 318-673-7300 or 318-673-7020.