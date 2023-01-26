BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An elderly woman died late Wednesday night following a two-vehicle crash in north Bossier City.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Benton Road and Brownlee Road. Officers said a driver going south on Benton Road attempted to make a left turn onto Brownlee Road in front of a northbound vehicle, causing the other car to hit it.
An 86-year-old woman who was the driver of the southbound car was alert and talking with officers following the crash. Her injuries on the scene did not appear to be life-threatening. Although, she had a possible broken leg.
The woman was taken by ambulance to Ochsner LSU Health for treatment. Several hours later, officers were notified the woman died.
Her cause of death is unclear.
The driver of the other car was not hurt.