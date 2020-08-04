CAMPTI, La. -- One person has died in an early morning house fire in Campti, according to Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Stuart Wright.
The victim has been identified as 87-year-old Eleanor C. Gill of Campti. Family members have been notified.
The fire was reported to 911 just before 8 a.m. in the 100 block of Wood Street.
Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies, Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 9, Natchitoches Parish Fire District No. 6, Natchitoches Regional Medical Center EMS, Campti police and the Natchitoches Parish Coroner's Office responded to the scene.
Deputies arrived to find the front right side of the residence engulfed in flames.
State Fire Marshal investigators and NPSO detectives were still on the scene at noon processing remnants of the home.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.