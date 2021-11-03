SHREVEPORT, La. -- Bally's Corporation on Wednesday officially kicked off its rebranding of Eldorado Shreveport by changing the property's name to Bally's Shreveport Casino & Hotel, replacing the interior signage, Bally's dice, cards, gaming chips, table game layouts, and implementing its all-new Bally Rewards players club program.
The property-wide rebrand, which Bally's expects to complete by the end of this year, will include the remaining exterior signage.
"We are proud to bring the Bally's brand to Shreveport, and it's an exciting time for our customers and team members. I'd like to thank the State of Louisiana for its collaboration throughout this process, and I'd also like to recognize our team members for their contributions to this significant endeavor," said George Papanier, president of retail at Bally's Corporation said in a news release.
Bally's completed its $140 million acquisition of Eldorado from Caesars Entertainment in December.
The all-new Bally Rewards, a four-tiered card program, also launched today, and guests can pick up their new players club cards at the Bally Rewards Players Club. All existing rewards will be transferred to members' new Bally Rewards cards.
Bally Rewards card members will earn Bally Rewards, tier status, exclusive offers, gift giveaways, casino multipliers, and more. Members are encouraged to pick up their all-new Bally Rewards card and drop their existing card into a drum for a chance to win $1,000 cash on Saturday at 10 p.m.
Bally’s Shreveport celebration continues on Nov. 13. Guests can enjoy food and drink specials, live entertainment in Celebrity Lounge, and special discounts on all Bally’s Shreveport merchandise in the Bally’s Gift Shop.
For more information, visit www.ballysshreveport.com.
About Bally's Corporation
Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with an omni-channel presence of online sports betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 15 states.
With approximately 10,000 employees, the company’s operations, include approximately 15,800 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms.