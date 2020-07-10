SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny, hot and humid weather is forecast for Election Day in Louisiana. Morning temperatures will be near 80 when the polls open. 90s are forecast when they close. Rain is not expected.
Election Day Forecast in Louisiana
Joe Haynes
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Load comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Shreveport mayor releases statement regarding Fourth of July shooting
- Judge temporarily stops mayor's face mask mandate; 4 businesses seek injunction
- Shreveport OMV office among four closed effective today
- Businesses face shut down, loss of water for failure to enforce city mask mandate
- Store clerk arrested after gunshot fired following face mask dispute
- China's Inner Mongolia region reports bubonic plague case
- Man wanted for shooting at trooper, killed in gun battle
- SPD officer enters plea to reduced charge
- Child shot during rolling gun battle on Linwood Ave.
- California man admits to stealing from Shreveport, Bossier City bank customers
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.