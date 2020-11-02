SHREVEPORT, La. - Sunny and dry weather is forecast for Election Day. Temperatures will be near 40 when the polls open and top out in the 70s during the afternoon. Winds should be light and rain is not expected.
Election Day forecast
Joe Haynes
Meteorologist
