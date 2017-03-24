LOUISIANA (KTBS) - It wasn't a mad rush to the polls this Saturday, but many voters did turn out to cast votes. On the ballot, some municipal races and one Northwest Louisiana seat in the Legislature.
That legislative contest was the biggest and mostly closely watched race in our area with four men fighting for the House of Representatives District 8 seat in Bossier Parish. It was formerly held by now-U.S. Rep. Mike Johnson. Raymond Crews is in a runoff with Robbie Gatti Jr. 41 % percent to Crews to Gatti 37% percent. Duke Lowrie and Patrick Harrington rounded out the race with 16% percent and 6% percent respectively.
In the Bossier City Council District 1 race, incumbent Scott Irwin was challenged by former School Board member Lindell Webb. Scott Irwin took the seat with 65% percent of the vote.
Bossier City Mayor Lo Walker and all other members of the City Council were unopposed for re-election.
The ballot in Caddo included a race for alderman in Oil City and the proposed Caddo Fire District 1 property tax renewal. That property tax for part of northern Caddo Parish would generate about $1.3 million a year for fire department operations. The measure passed 73% to 27%.
