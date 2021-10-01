SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Regional Airport was evacuated around noon Friday after smoke was seen coming vents in the terminal.
Airport spokesman Mark Crawford said two air handling motors began to overhead and released smoke into the air system. There was no fire, Crawford said.
Two flights were delayed about 20 minutes.
Crawford said about 60 passengers were evacuated from building during the electrical interruption.
He said backup emergency generators kicked in and airport operations resumed.