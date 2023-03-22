ATHENS, La. -- The home where a Claiborne Parish woman died early Monday morning had known electrical issues and the homeowner frequently checked through the night an area where space heaters were plugged in, the state fire marshal's office said Wednesday.
It was during one of those checks the woman discovered a fire had started. She alerted another woman in the home, who escaped the house immediately. However, the 78-year-old homeowner did not make it out.
Claiborne Parish Fire District No. 5 firefighters arrived on the scene on Cook Road to find the one woman outside. The victim's body was found later in the home's kitchen.
Official identification and cause of death are pending with the Claiborne Parish Coroner's Office.
Fire marshal deputies determined the fire started in the living room. They have been unable to rule out an overload of faulty wiring as well as unsafe heating practices as possible contributing factors to the cause of this fire.
The fire marshal's office recommends avoiding the continued use of appliances or areas of a home with concerning electrical activities until a licensed electrician can review and repair any issues found. Also, avoid long-term use of extension cords and be aware of the wattage limitations of those cords and power strips to avoid overloading them which can cause overheating and become a fire hazard.
Lastly, this home did not have working smoke alarms.