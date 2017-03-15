The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying two individuals who are accused of stealing from a local business.
On March 5, at approximately 2:50 a.m., a man and woman went into Walmart, located in the 1700 block of East End Blvd. North and walked to the electronics department.
The male selected several video cameras while the female went outside and got into a small white 4-door car. The male took the cameras, exited a fire door and got into the vehicle with the female before leaving the scene.
Chief Jesus “Eddie” Campa stated, “We are depending on the community to help us identify these suspects. Anyone with information regarding the identity of either suspect encouraged to contact us at 903-935-4575.”
Those wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call Marshall-Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969.