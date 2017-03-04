It is a sport not seen too often, but today, thousands of student athletes set their sights on the bulls-eye and a state championship.
Archers geared up for the 2017 State Archery Tournament.
The state tournament was hosted for the first time Shreveport, and will be back for the next two years.
Elementary through high school students compete all day for trophies.
On the line are scholarship money, trophies, and medals.
Archery in Louisiana School Program, Southeast Regional Coordinator, Jan McGovern, says, "Those students practice hours a week to gear up for tournaments. These students qualified for state by competing in regional tournaments that we hosted in January, and they're here for a shot to compete to go to nationals and worlds."
Reigning middle school world champions -- Benton Middle -- are among other Bossier Parish teams hoping to make their mark.
You can find scores here www.nasptournaments.org.