SHREVEPORT,La.--Calling all new business owners or even those dreaming of starting their own business.
On Saturday there's a free masterclass looking to help entrepreneurs form their business, give them information needed to become compliant with city municipals and the added bonus of learning how to become a government contractor, which could be helpful because government contracts can guarantee ongoing revenue for businesses.
"This is a place they can come for the resources they need if they want to pursue their passion or their dream because I have put all the mechanics in place to assist them," said Dr. D.L. Lewis.
The class was a dream Lewis and her husband, Albert shared together. Albert Lewis Jr. recently passed away and his wife plans to keep the legacy alive.
Elite School of Business will hold the free business masterclass at Mary Evergreen Leaves of Life Fellowship Hall on Greenwood Rd. The event starts Saturday at 2 p.m.