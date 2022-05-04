NATCHITOCHES, La. – British fans of Elvis Presley spent the day traveling down through Louisiana and made a stop in the oldest settlement in the Louisiana Purchase, Natchitoches.
Starting in Shreveport, they will finish their bus trip in New Orleans.
Twenty-four people from the United Kingdom and Ireland traveling with the Strictly Elvis UK travel service went on a walking tour through Natchitoches, ending on historic Front Street.
Their bus tour, led by David Wade, began in Shreveport, where they saw the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium which held a 1955 Elvis concert.
David Hawthorne and Beryl Oughton mentioned attending an Elvis concert that took place only six weeks before the singers’ death.
Some spoke of the humidity and heat of Louisiana, as the southern summer is nearing.
The trip, ending in New Orleans, will continue the travelers’ vacation in search of the significant places of Elvis Presley.