SHREVEPORT, La. - An Elysian Fields High junior was fatally shot Saturday during the Krewe of Gemini parade.
The Caddo Coroner's Office said Kip Lewis, 17, of Marshall, was shot near the Magnolia School of Excellence on the Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway Service Road around 5:45 p.m. He was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital, where he died at 6:17 p.m.
His death is the 11th homicide in the city this year.
Shreveport police have not released any information about the shooting. Numerous calls have been made to the Police Department with no response.
The Elysian Fields ISD administration released a statement on its Facebook page Sunday morning, saying Lewis is the son of Bradley and Lorie Lewis, and brother of EFHS graduates Makenna and Hannah. Bradley Lewis serves as a board member on the EFISD Board of Trustees and Lorie Lewis has been a longtime second-grade teacher at Elysian Fields Elementary School.