SHREVEPORT, La. -- Mayor Adrian Perkins' administration insists that a formal request for proposal -- or RFP -- was sent to insurers for the city's new health care plan for employees and retirees. But they've yet to show it.
And an email obtained by KTBS 3 News casts more doubt.
Tami Rolen-Tharp, an executive with the city's insurance consultant, Gallagher Benefit Services, sent the email to Willis-Knighton CAO Brian Crawford in March. She invites him to a healthcare trust fund board meeting in April, and instructs WK's insurance partner, Aetna, to put together a health plan.
But she also wrote, "Per administration instruction, this was all to be done without an official RFP."
Mayor Perkins spokeswoman, Marquel Sennet, responded for this story with this statement: "The email that was sent to Brian Crawford in March was only referencing plan design. On April 22, 2022 an email was sent to the consultant confirming that a RFP would be conducted."
KTBS asked to see the city's email and RFP. After business hours, we were told we'll have to go through the city's legal department to get that.
Things were already tense when the city council met Tuesday. Perkins CAO Henry Whitehorn said an RFP was sent to Aetna, as well as Blue Cross, the partner for Ochsner. Whitehorn said both of them responded.
But Willis Knighton CEO Jaf Fielder said Aetna did not get an RFP. And so, he said WK's short presentation earlier this year was based on incomplete data from the city.
Councilwoman LeVette Fuller said she requested city documents from the process, but has not seen an RFP.
Councilman Grayson Boucher then asked the administration if he could see the RFP.
"I need to see it for myself. I'm not saying it's not there. But I don't know if any of us have ever seen it up here. So I would like to see it," Boucher said.
That's when Perkins interjected, "Councilman, we've got to be careful when we're putting words out there like that. Are you implying like an impropriety?"
"No," Boucher replied. "I think that I have the right to ask for this, especially if I've got constituents that are calling concerned about their healthcare."
Perkins answered, "We will get you every document you need. But you used the words, 'I haven't seen anything. And I'm just telling you, like, we're just hearing about this request."
More than two days later, as of the publishing of this story, Boucher says he still hasn't seen the RFP.
Fuller also says she has not received it.
The controversy is brewing because Willis-Knighton's offer came in $1.6 million higher. Under the working plan, it'll have to offer more expensive second tier coverage.
Meantime, Ochsner and Christus will offer less expensive first tier coverage.
Most city employees and retirees are said to use Willis-Knighton. They worry they'll have to switch doctors because of cost concerns.
The city's health care trust fund board is expected to make a recommendation to the city council at a meeting on September 7. But many are asking the Perkins administration for a do-over, even if that's under a new administration and city council next year.